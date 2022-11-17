SIT speeds up probe into poachgate; slaps notices on aides of BJP leaders

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified the probe into Poachgate by issuing notices to Tushar who allegedly maintained close relations with some top BJP leaders at national level. It has asked him to appear on November 21. It is learnt that the SIT also served notices on BJP State unit President B Sanjay Kumar's close aide Srinivas.

Tushar was facing allegations of spoke with TRS legislator Pilot Rohit Reddy and Ramachandra Bharathi, one of the three accused arrested in the poaching case, over phone and offered kickbacks to the MLAs if they switched loyalties to the BJP.

The SIT suspects Tushar played a key role in the poaching attempt which came to light when the police trapped the accused with four TRS MLAs at a farmhouse in the city recently. Hailing from Kerala, he unsuccessfully contested against AICC leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in 2019 general elections.

Sources said the SIT was also hunting for Jaggu Swami who was close to Tushar in Kerala. It is learnt that Swami introduced Ramachandra Bharathi to Tushar to finalise a plan to poach the legislators.

SIT is also probing the role of Srinivas. The sources said he had booked flight tickets for Ramachandra Bharati to visit Hyderabad and meet the TRS legislators.

A thorough probe is on to unearth facts in connection with the poaching case.