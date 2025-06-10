SITHA App Launches in Telangana: A Revolutionary Platform to Empower Women Through Gig Work

Hyderabad: The much-awaited SITHA App, a pioneering gig-based platform designed to empower women through flexible, skill-based earning opportunities, was formally launched today by Mr. Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana.

US based entrepreneur, philanthropist and community leader Jhansi Reddy Hanumandla and Sarita Venkatesh, the Global Head of the Global Mobility Group at Wipro also attended to grand launch at Trident Hyderabad.

The launch event witnessed the presence of Ms. Swathi Nelabhatla, Founder of Sitha App and SheJobs, who shared her vision of financial independence and flexibility for women across India and beyond.

Join the Movement

Speaking at the event, Ms. Nelabhatla said, “SITHA is more than an app — it’s a movement. We are creating a world where no woman has to choose between her career and her family. Our goal is to make every woman financially independent by turning her skills into a livelihood.”

IT Minister of Telangana, Sridhar Babu, shared on the occasion, “It is a privilege to stand here and launch Sitha App amidst so many heroes, the women who are change makers. I came here to see how women from every walk of life are united to share great future.”

“For progress of the society, we must focus on empowerment. We must build Telangana where women must not be forced to choose between dreams and duty,” he added.

“Let us rise, break barriers and lead,” he said.

Also gracing the occasion were celebrated film director Mr. Harish Shankar and acclaimed actress and entrepreneur Ms. Sree Leela, lending their support to this social impact mission.





About SITHA

SITHA is a mobile app that serves as a trusted gateway to women-led services and products, built to help women earn from their skills, passions, and crafts. Designed with a “Woman First” approach, SITHA creates a dignified and flexible earning ecosystem, offering verified home services, community-based gigs, digital consulting, artisanal products, and more.

With structured onboarding, AI-powered gig matching, secure payments, and a robust support system for skill-building, the app stands out as India’s first women-exclusive gig marketplace.

Why It Matters

Millions of skilled women remain underemployed due to rigid work formats, career gaps, or personal commitments. With over 200 million women in India seeking meaningful work, SITHA bridges this gap, unlocking access to flexible opportunities across both technical and non-technical domains — from home services and teaching to legal consulting, wellness, travel services, and digital gigs.

The platform aims to empower 1 million women entrepreneurs by 2027 and redefine work by putting inclusivity, dignity, and financial freedom at the forefront.

Categories on SITHA App Include:

• Health, Beauty & Wellness

• Home & Lifestyle Services

• Technology & Digital Work

• Education & Teaching

• Event Planning, Artisanal Products, Childcare

• Village-Based & Cultural Gigs, and many more.

More information, partnership opportunities, or to download the app are available on www.sithaapp.com.

About the Founder

Swathi Nelabhatla, the driving force behind SITHA, is a seasoned entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in operations, sales, and business development. Known globally for her work in promoting women’s employment through SheJobs, Swathi’s new venture continues her mission to build inclusive and empowering ecosystems.

Her achievements include:

• EY Winning Women – North America Class of 2024

• Empowering Women in Industry – Leadership in DEI

• Know & JPMC – 100 Women to Know Across America

• The Best Vendor – Women Founder Award



