  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Six techies held for drug use at birthday party near Hyderabad

Six techies held for drug use at birthday party near Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Six IT professionals were arrested for alleged drug consumption at a birthday party at a farmhouse near Hyderabad, officials from the Excise...

Six IT professionals were arrested for alleged drug consumption at a birthday party at a farmhouse near Hyderabad, officials from the Excise Department said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Excise State Task Force (STF) raided the farmhouse in Chevella on Saturday night and seized LSD blots, 20.21 grams of hashish, liquor bottles, and three cars, according to an official release.

All attendees were tested using drug detection kits and were found positive for drug consumption, it said.

Six individuals, all employed in the IT sector, were taken into custody.

Two others, including the owner of the farmhouse, are absconding.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick