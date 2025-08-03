Six techies held for drug use at birthday party near Hyderabad

Six IT professionals were arrested for alleged drug consumption at a birthday party at a farmhouse near Hyderabad, officials from the Excise Department said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Excise State Task Force (STF) raided the farmhouse in Chevella on Saturday night and seized LSD blots, 20.21 grams of hashish, liquor bottles, and three cars, according to an official release.

All attendees were tested using drug detection kits and were found positive for drug consumption, it said.

Six individuals, all employed in the IT sector, were taken into custody.

Two others, including the owner of the farmhouse, are absconding.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.