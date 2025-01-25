SJM TG delegation holds talks with Guv on promoting entrepreneurship

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Telangana region, led by Satish, National Joint Organising Secretary of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, paid a courtesy visit to the State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

During the meeting, Satish discussed several initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship in Telangana and various initiatives undertaken by the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan to promote entrepreneurship in the State.

Further, the discussion included various activities undertaken by the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and the Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan. Furthermore, details of the upcoming Swadeshi Mela to be held in Karimnagar were shared with the Governor, and he was formally invited to grace the special event.

The delegation included Harish Babu, State Convener of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch; B Indrasen Reddy, Co-Convener of Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan; Keshav Soni, Pranth Prachar Pramukh of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch; and members of Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan Sudhakar Sharma and Mahesh.