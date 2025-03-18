Slot booking, AI-based regn soon at sub-registrar offices: Minister

Hyderabad: State Revenue, Housing, Information and Civil Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has announced that slot booking and biometric system will be introduced in all Sub-Registrar offices to provide better services to the people in an efficient and transparent manner. Artificial intelligence and chatbots are also being used for speedy registration processes in the future.

At a review meeting, the Minister said that currently it takes at least 45 minutes or than an hour to register a document. Through the slot booking system, the registration process will be completed in 10 to 15 minutes. The new system will be implemented in some sub-registrar offices under a pilot project in the week of April. The Sub Registrar’s Offices are being modernised using technology so that the common man does not have to wait for document registration. He suggested using artificial intelligence and chatbots and the sub-registrars should take strict action against registering the properties on the prohibited list under any circumstances.

A special portal Bhu Bharati should be set up and the details of the prohibited properties should be included in it and linked to the Revenue Department. The Minister warned that strict action will be taken even if the land on the prohibited list is registered.

Srinivas Reddy also reviewed progress in LRS applications and instructed the officials to clear the pending applications fast.