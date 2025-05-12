Slot booking system in all 144 sub-registrar offices by June-end: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Following implementation of slot bookings in 22 sub-registrar offices on experimental basis in the previous month, another 25 sub-registrar offices will be implemented from May 12. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy informed that steps are being taken to implement this policy in 144 sub-registrar offices in the state by the end of next month.

In a media statement, the Minister informed that to save people’s time and speed up the registration process, key reforms have been adopted in the Stamps and Registration Department. Since the buyers and sellers who came to register properties had to wait for hours ‘under the trees’, the slot booking system is being implemented in a phased manner, in accordance with the changing situation. Following the successful implementation in 22 sub-registrar offices on an experimental basis during April, the Minister said that steps are being taken to implement this policy in 144 sub-registrar offices in the state by the end of next month.

He clarified that the authorities are responsible for not only bringing reforms with the aim of providing fast and efficient services to the people, but also implementing them. He informed that in order to facilitate the slot booking process in the Sub-Registrar offices where the workload is high and in the offices where more than 48 slots are required, additional Sub-Registrars will be appointed in addition to the existing Sub-Registrars. He informed that two additional Sub-Registrars and a staff member have already been appointed in the Qutbullapur office in Medchal Malkajgiri district on an experimental basis. Similar measures will be introduced in the Uppal, Maheshwaram and Mancherial Sub-Registrar offices.

The Minister said that the Sub Registrar Offices are being streamlined keeping in mind the slot booking system. In this endeavour steps have been taken to balance the workload by merging the areas of the Sub Registrar Offices with high and low congestion. As part of this, the jurisdiction of Champapet and Saroor Nagar Sub Registrar Offices in Rangareddy district has already been successfully merged, and Shadnagar and Farooq Nagar Siddipet and Siddipet (Rural) have been merged.

The Sub Registrar Offices where slot booking will be implemented from Monday include Hyderabad R.O. Office, Hyderabad R.O. Office South, Narapalli, Ghatkesar, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Kapra, Bibinagar, Siddipet, Siddipet Rural, Gajwel, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Warangal R.O. Office, Jangaon, Ghanpur, Narsampet, Kalvakurthi, Narayanpet, Maheshwaram, Rangareddy R.O. Office, Shadnagar, Farooq Nagar, Vanasthalipuram and Serilingampalli.