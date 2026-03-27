Snigdha Gowd wins dental honour

Hyderabad-based orthodontist Dr. Snigdha Gowd received the ‘Aligner Specialist of the Year’ at the Famdent Excellence Awards in Mumbai. Chairperson of Dr. Gowd’s Dental Hospitals, she is the only orthodontist from Telangana to earn this honour.

With over 25 years of expertise, she is known for advanced aligner therapies and complex orthodontic treatments. A three-time Invisalign Platinum Provider, Dr. Gowd continues to redefine modern smile design. Calling it a team effort, she dedicated the award to patient trust and innovation in dental care.