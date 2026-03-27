  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Snigdha Gowd wins dental honour

  • Created On:  27 March 2026 1:28 PM IST
Snigdha Gowd wins dental honour
X

Hyderabad-based orthodontist Dr. Snigdha Gowd received the ‘Aligner Specialist of the Year’ at the Famdent Excellence Awards in Mumbai. Chairperson of Dr. Gowd’s Dental Hospitals, she is the only orthodontist from Telangana to earn this honour.

With over 25 years of expertise, she is known for advanced aligner therapies and complex orthodontic treatments. A three-time Invisalign Platinum Provider, Dr. Gowd continues to redefine modern smile design. Calling it a team effort, she dedicated the award to patient trust and innovation in dental care.

Tags

Dr Snigdha GowdAligner Specialist AwardFamdent Excellence AwardsOrthodontics HyderabadInvisalign
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Pak tries playing arbitrator between US-Iran, but continues its 'open war' on Kabul ignoring mediation overtures

Pak tries playing arbitrator between US-Iran, but continues its open war on Kabul ignoring mediation overtures

National News

More
Share it
X