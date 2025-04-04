Some political parties conspiring to divide and rule Hindus: VHP

Hyderabad: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Thursday criticised some political parties for conspiring to divide and rule the Hindus.

Addressing a press conference after releasing the wall posters of the Veer Hanuman Vijaya Yatra (Hanuman Janmotsav) to be held on April 12, the VHP state president Narasimha Murthy, campaign incharge P Balaswamy, and Bajrang Dal state convener Shivaramulu called for all Hindus to unite regardless of caste or region. They suggested that every Hindu should be united without any discrimination between rich and poor. They criticised some political parties for conspiring to divide and rule Hindus.

The VHP leaders warned that survival was possible only if all Hindus unite without any scope for politics. Otherwise, serious consequences will be inevitable in the coming days. They said that the Veer Hanuman Vijaya Yatra, which is held every year from Gouliguda Ram Mandir to Tadband Hanuman Mandir, is being held on a grand scale and with grandeur this time too. They called upon the Hindu activists from every house to demonstrate Hindu power beyond politics and caste.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said, “Everyone should understand the fact that if we are divided, we will fall. We want to follow the slogan ‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’, which can only be achieved if we are united. Some people are trying hard to create riots in the country in the name of Waqf.

The Hindu community should be careful about such anti-social forces.” The VHP leaders wanted students, intellectuals, journalists and all prominent people in the society to raise awareness about Waqf.