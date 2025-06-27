Somireddy Law Group Opens Flagship Office in Kokapet, Marking Legal Milestone

Somireddy Law Group inaugurated its new flagship office in Kokapet, symbolizing a major leap in its journey of legal excellence. The grand event was graced by dignitaries including MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLA Madan Mohan Rao, and Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy.

Founders Santosh Reddy and Vijay Yellareddigari emphasized the firm’s commitment to accessible, high-quality legal services. Equipped with modern infrastructure and client-friendly spaces, the new office strengthens the firm’s capabilities across legal domains, reaffirming its role as a trusted legal partner in Telangana and beyond.