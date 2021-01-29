Soothing Fragrances: 9th Grand Nursery Mela begins in Hyderabad

Necklace Road : Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the 9th Grand Nursery Mela at Necklace Road on Thursday. Congratulating the organisers, he said that it was very much important to promote the 'compassion of nature' through organising such events.

"It is good to see more and more people getting closer to nature by promoting greenery at their lawns and terrace. We need to teach the same to our children as human health is directly linked with the environment."

The Minister said that the State was the first to enact a law that mandates urban local bodies and panchayats to use 10 percent of the budget on environmental protection. The government even took steps to identify green zones, urban forest zones and even developed parks.

"The event has been organised amid twin cities to enable people to have bountiful glimpses of nature and varieties of saplings closely which were brought from across the nation. I really want the people to go and visit the nursery mela and enjoy the nature closely," he said.