South Central Railway apprises e-commerce firm of measures 

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway officials held a virtual meeting with representatives of Flipkart, a leading e-commerce company, on Wednesday. The zone is making continuous efforts to enhance parcel loading and expand its freight basket in this regard. SCR officials explained the feasibility and advantages of transporting e-commerce consignments through Railways.

Railways are well connected with metropolitan areas as well as rural areas. Also transportation of parcels by Railways is quick, convenient and beneficial. Advance booking of parcel space is available in parcel vans attached to passenger carrying trains and timetabled parcel special trains which are being run connecting Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Nizamabad, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Guntur, Howrah, Darbhanga and Amritsar.

The advance booking process for parcel vans is very simple and similar to the booking of reservation berths where the customer can schedule the transportation according to their convenience. Parcel space is also expandable by attaching additional parcel vans if there is any demand, explained the senior officer of SCR.

Shiv Kumar Chatterjee, the representative of Flipkart, stated Flipkart is hopeful of having a long-term and fruitful venture with Railways. Gajanan Mallya, the SCR GM, complimented their new initiatives and assured that the Railway would provide economic, faster and reliable transportation services to the customers.