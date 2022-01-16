South Central Railway cancels 36 MMTS train services in Hyderabad tomorrow

South Central Railway has made a crucial announcement to MMTS Railway passengers suspending the Local trains (MMTS) services in the Hyderabad City for one more day in the wake of track maintenance work being undertaken in the city. It is known that the services already cancelled on January 15 and 16.



The Railway officials said in a statement that trains were cancelled on several routes on the 17th of this month due to track maintenance work.

According to officials 9 services on Lingampally-Nampally route, 9 on Nampally-Lingampally, 8 on Falaknuma-Lingampally, 8 on Lingampally-Falaknuma route, 1 on Secunderabad-Lingampally route and 1 on Lingampally-Secunderabad route have been cancelled.

It is said that the passengers should understand this and choose alternative routes.