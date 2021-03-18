South Central Railway commissions electrification of 134 track kilometres

Secunderabad: In order to provide seamless connectivity and enhanced travel experience to Rail passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned a staggering 134 Track Kms (TKMs) of Electrification of Railway lines in the last two days.

The two new sections commissioned for electrification include - Lingmapet Jagityal – Morthad for a distance of 56.5 Track KM in Secunderabad Division and Dharmavaram – Kadiri for a distance of 77.89 Track KM in Guntakal Division.



The electrification of these railway lines will significantly strengthen Rail infrastructure in the two Telugu states and provide seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic on rails, besides reducing the en-routed detentions.

Electrification of railway lines in these sections immensely benefit the Railways by reducing the fuel expenditure, while also promoting energy saving. Electrification of Railway lines is also environment friendly, as it reduces the emission of carbon footprints, said senior officer, SCR.