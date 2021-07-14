South Central Railway eliminating all manned level-crossings

Secunderabad: To enhance safety at level-crossings, the South Central Railway is eliminating all the manned level-crossing(LC) gates on mission mode, following the complete elimination of unmanned LC gates across its network. The Hyderabad division of SCR has been successful in elimination of the LC 97E located between Gadwal- Sriramnagar stations in the Secunderabad-Dhone section, overcoming major challenges.

In the current financial year, the division has eliminated two manned LC gates so far and is progressing well to strengthen safety across its jurisdiction. The LC gate located between Gadwal-Sriramnagar stations is in the close proximity of Krishna River and posed many challenges which were tackled in an effective manner by Team SCR. The construction of RUB in place of LC gate was executed with meticulous planning.The team has adopted advanced technology with necessary safety measures to accomplish the task.

Some of the highlight points are: LC gate is located in 2.5 degree curvature. Accordingly, wooden sleepers were laid with perfection on the girder. Deep excavation was carried out and controlled blasting was done due to presence of hard rock. In addition, hard rock was used for sound bearing of girder.

As the Krishna is nearby, continuous de-watering activity was undertaken as the groundwater table is almost at ground level. Crops are harvested throughout the year (except between April-uly) in the fields adjacent to the railway boundary. Hence the work was taken up during this period.

The work could be completed successfully despite of heavy rain. To ensure additional safety, tamping work was done by a tie tamping machine for three rounds. Adequate measures, such as social distancing, wearing of masks, were also been taken while executing the work.