South Central Railway inspects works at Charlapalli Station

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a detailed inspection of Charlapalli Satellite terminal on Friday.

According to SCR officials, the Ministry of Railways has approved the development works of Charlapalli Railway station with an allocation of Rs 70 crore.

As part of the development, several works are in progress including widening of existing island platform, new platform along with new line for MMTS trains, tow cover over platforms (COP) on new platforms and one COP on the existing platform, extension of foot over bridge for new High level platforms, water pedestals on both the new platforms and island platform, lighting arrangements on new and island platforms.

While inspecting the on-going works at the station premises, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, (In-charge), SCR, said, "The satellite terminal will ease the congestion at the existing three terminals that are Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations in addition to facilitating new train services.

Temporary cancellation of trains

Few trains will be temporarily canceled, due to non-interlocking works in connection with commissioning of double line between Bhigwan to Washimbe stations in Daund-Kurduwadi section of Central Railway.

Hyderabad-CST Mumbai (no.17032) is temporarily cancelled from August 4 to 8, Secunderabad-Rajkot (no.22718) will be temporarily canceled from August 6,8 and 9.