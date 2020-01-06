South Central Railway revises dates of special train

Secunderabad: SCR has revised the dates of the Secunderabad – Barauni special train Train No. 07009 Secunderabad – Barauni Weekly Special Train would depart Secunderabad at 22:15 hours on January, 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th (Sundays) and would arrive Barauni at 11:40 hours on the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07010 Barauni – Secunderabad Weekly Special Train would depart Barauni at 07:10 hours on January, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th (Wednesdays) and arrive Secunderabad at 22:40 hours on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains would stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Gomoh, Parasnath, Koderma, Gaya, Nawadah, Kiul, Jamalpur, Monghyr, Sahibpur Kamal and Begusarai stations in both the directions. These trains would consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.