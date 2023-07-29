  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

South Central Railway to cancel few MMTS trains

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance work over Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions, South Central Railway will cancel a few MMTS services between July 31 to August 6.

Train no- 47129( Lingampally – Hyderabad), train no 47132( Hyderabad – Lingampally), train no – 47105( Falaknuma – Lingampally), train no – 47189 (Lingampalli – Umdanagar), train no-47177 ( Ramachandrapuram – Falaknuma) and train no- 47156 (Falaknuma – Ramachandrapuram) will be temporarily cancelled.

