South Central Railway to run 38 specials to clear festival rush

Secunderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during festival Season, 38 special trains will run on Narsapur-Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Secunderabad-Machilipatnam and Kacheguda-Kakinada Town routes.



Train No 07258 Narsapur-Hyderabad special trains will depart from Narsapur at 18.00 hours o¬n January 5, 12 & 26 and arrive/depart from Secunderabad at 03.55/04:00 hours o¬n the next day and arrive in Hyderabad at 04.45 hours.

Enroute this special train will also stop at Palakollu, Viravasaram, Bhimavaram Jn, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations.

Train No. 07257 Hyderabad - Vijayawada special train will depart from Hyderabad at 23.00 hours o¬n January 6, 13, 20 & 27 and arrive/depart from Secunderabad at 23.25/23:30 hours and arrive in Vijayawada at 06.35 hours on next day. Enroute this special train will also at Kazipet, Warangal, Dornakal and Khammam stations.

Train No. 07049 Machilipatnam -Secunderabad special train will depart from Machilipatnam at 14:25 hours o¬n January 5, 12, 19 & 26 and will arrive in Secunderabad at 22:10 hours o¬n the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07050 Secunderabad- Machilipatnam special train will depart from Secunderabad at 23:55 hours o¬n January 5, 19 & 26 and will arrive in Machilipatnam at 08:55 hours o¬n next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Pedana, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both directions.

Train No. 07425 Kacheguda - Kakinada Town Special Train will depart Kacheguda at 18:45 hours o¬n January 3, 17, 24 & 31, February 7, 14, 21& 28 March 6, 13, 20 & 27 and arrive Kakinada Town at 05:45 hours o¬n next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07426 Kakinada Town - Kacheguda Special Train will depart from Kakinada Town at 18:10 hours January 4, 11 & 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, March 7, 14, 21 & 28 and arrive in Kacheguda at 05:10 hours o¬n next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions.