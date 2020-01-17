South Central railway to run 4 special trains to clear rush

Secunderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festival, the South Central railway (SCR) will run four Jansadharan special trains on Secunderabad-Sirpur, Kagazhnagar-Hyderabad, Secunderabad-Khammam-Hyderabad routes.



Train No. 07041 Secunderabad-Sirpur Kagazhnagar Jansadharan Special Train will depart from Secunderabad at 11.30 hours on January 18 and arrive in Sirpur Kagazhnagar at 16.10 hors on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07042 Sirpur Kagazhnagar-Hyderabad Jansadharan Special Train will depart from Sirpur Kagazhnagar at 17.10 hours on January 18 and arrive in Hyderabad at 22.30 hours on the same day.

En route, these Jansadharan Special Trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Bhongir, Aler, Jangaon, Ghanpur, Kazipet, Uppal, Jammikunta, Potkapalli, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Mandamari, Bellampalli, Rechni Road and Asifabad stations in both the directions.

Train No. 07043 Secunderabad-Khammam Jansadharan Special Train will depart from Secunderabad at 11.30 hours January 19 and arrive in Khammam at 16.00 hours on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07044Khammam-Hyderabad Jansadharan Special Train will depart from Khammam at 17.20 hours on January 19 and arrive in Hyderabad at 22.30 hours on the same day.

En route, these Jansadharan Special Trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Bhongir, Aler, Jangaon, Ghanpur, Kazipet, Warangal, Nekkonda, Mahbubabad and Dornakal stations in both the directions.