South Central Railway to run 7 special trains to Kakinada

Secunderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers SCR would be running seven suvidha / special trains between Secunderabad and Kakinada Town as detailed below: -

Train No. 07053 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town special train would depart from Secunderabad at 22.45 hours on January 12 and arrive in Kakinada Town at 11.00 hours on the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 07054 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad special train would depart from Kakinada Town at 18.15 hours on January 16 and arrive in Secunderabad at 07.40 hours on the next day. Train No. 07002 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad special train will depart from Kakinada Town at 18.40 hours on January 17 and would arrive in Secunderabad at 07.40 hours on the next day.

Train No. 82715 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad Suvidha Special train would depart from Kakinada Town at 18.40 hours on January 18 and arrive in Secunderabad at 07.40 hours on the next day.Train No. 82726 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad Suvidha Special train would depart from Kakinada Town at 19.10 hours on January 19 and arrive in Secunderabad at 08.25 hours .

Train No. 82724 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town Suvidha special train would depart from Secunderabad at 18.25 hours on January 10 and arrive in Kakinada Town at 05.10 hours on the next day. Train No. 82728 Secunderabad- Kakinada Town Suvidha special train would depart from Secunderabad at 18.00 hours on January 11 and arrive in Kakinada Town at 07.30 hours on the next day.

Enroute, this special train would stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations. These special trains would have AC First Class, AC-II tier, AC-III tier and sleeper class coaches.