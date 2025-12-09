South India driving 35% of India’s GDP: Shivakumar backs Telangana’s Vision 2047

Bharat Future City: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the Karnataka state would extend its cooperation for the development of the Telangana state as well as South India.

Shivakumar said that South India has been contributing 30 to 35 per cent of national GDP and Karnataka and Telangana are playing key roles in it. Telangana and Karnataka are in key positions in terms of health care, technology and education.

He said that the Telangana Rising 2047 document is a great one. This Summit is a pride for South India and also for the country.

“I attended this Summit to extend my support to Telangana. I am honoured for participating in the Summit. This Summit is a great direction not only to Telangana but also to South India. Telangana has been thinking about global vision and it is a huge vision for the coming generation. It is possible only with the Congress government” Siva Kumar said.

Shivakumar said that the Telangana leaders have shown that working united is a success. The Telangana leaders have been telling what the nation needs and what the world is needed and what the Telangana people are needed through this Summit, he added.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Future City on Monday, Shivakumar said that Hyderabad City is competing with Bengaluru City and both Hyderabad and Bengaluru are competing with the world nations in terms of development and investments.

Siva Kumar said, “Bengaluru has 40 per cent share in Nation’s IT exports. Telangana state, too, has a great share though it is a small state. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are key cities for Indian Technology. People used to say that both Hyderabad and Bengaluru are competitors but they are not competitors. We are extending support to each other. Our competition is with the world”.

Shivakumar said that About 13 lakh Indian engineers are working in American cities like California. The Telangana government had thought about what the next generation needed. Siva Kumar extended greetings to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for completing two years rule successfully. He said that he came to Future City to attend the Global Summit following the invitation of his friend A Revanth Reddy though he had an Assembly session.