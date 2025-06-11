South India is a leader in education and a growth engine for the country

Hyderabad: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his satisfaction in announcing that certain southern states are progressing ahead of India in various areas.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he noted that when one part of the country excels, it positively influences others. While discussing the knowledge-based economy, he referred to key economic points involving Southern states.

Referring to the NDA senior leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s intention to establish a quantum valley in Andhra Pradesh, the Union Education Minister mentioned that all southern states are advancing. “Bengaluru is recognised as the startup hub of India, Tamil Nadu serves as the financial center for many multinational companies, Hyderabad is emerging rapidly, Andhra Pradesh is competing with other states, and Kerala is also making significant strides.”

Recently, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated maritime facilities in Kerala, highlighting the importance of the South India states developing into Level 5 and 6 positions, “suggesting that these states are ideal for many regions across the country.”

Pradhan said the new high-growth professional landscape will increasingly be centered in South India. The Industrial Revolution indicates that a new pathway and order will arise. To my knowledge, Southern India has always been known for its knowledge, entrepreneurial spirit, and innovation. I believe that when we talk about national development, Southern India serves as a key growth engine.

He said that Southern India leads in education with institutions like IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, and recently, the Sammakka- Sarakka Central Trila University, in Telangana. Similarly, the IIIT Tirupati, Palakkad IIT, and Kozhikode IIM are emerging. Recently, regulations were issued allowing foreign universities to set up their campuses in India. On May 16, the University of Liverpool was given clearance to set up its campus in Bengaluru.

Additionally, various institutions in Southern and Western India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, contribute significantly to education. “Given its historical background, knowledge base, and hardworking nature, Southern India is well-positioned to lead in education across the country,” he added.

Clarifying that there is a proposal for setting up the Indian Institute of Management in Hyderabad, he said, “The Telangana government wanted to monitor certain institutions.”There is a broad agreement across the country that educational institutions should have more autonomy and freedom.

Currently, the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education stands at 20 percent. It is expected to increase to 50 percent by 2035. This increase necessitates the establishment of more colleges and universities, highlighting the need for greater educational opportunities. However, the minister agreed that there are statutory bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC) to oversee the functioning of the universities. Besides, the state can monitor the institutions under its jurisdiction, and the Centre monitors the institutions in its jurisdiction, to ensure no monopoly and extortion. The minister said that those who could afford could pursue education in private universities. But, nearly 60 to 70 percent of the students are coming to pursue their education either in the state or the Central government higher educational institutions, he added.