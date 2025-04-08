Speaker lauds Narayana Seva Sansthan’s prosthetic limb camp

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar lauded Narayana Seva Sansthan for its outstanding services to individuals with disabilities, highlighting that the provision of artificial limbs would enhance their mental well-being and self-worth, effectively diminishing their sense of disability.

On Sunday, a camp for free surgery selection, as well as measurement for artificial limbs and callipers was held at Minerva Garden in Champapet, organised by Narayana Seva Sansthan. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar praised the initiatives taken by Narayana Seva Sansthan to assist those with disabilities.

He expressed that meeting individuals at the camp who had become disabled due to accidents, illnesses, or polio was profoundly touching.

Approximately 1,200 individuals with disabilities registered for the camp, and all selected participants were expected to receive high-quality modular prosthetic limbs within a period of about two months.

The Director of Sansthan, Devendra Chaubisa, trustee Prabhakar Sansthan, Bhagwan Prasad and others participated in the camp.