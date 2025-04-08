  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Speaker lauds Narayana Seva Sansthan’s prosthetic limb camp

Speaker lauds Narayana Seva Sansthan’s prosthetic limb camp
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar lauded Narayana Seva Sansthan for its outstanding services to individuals with disabilities,...

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar lauded Narayana Seva Sansthan for its outstanding services to individuals with disabilities, highlighting that the provision of artificial limbs would enhance their mental well-being and self-worth, effectively diminishing their sense of disability.

On Sunday, a camp for free surgery selection, as well as measurement for artificial limbs and callipers was held at Minerva Garden in Champapet, organised by Narayana Seva Sansthan. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar praised the initiatives taken by Narayana Seva Sansthan to assist those with disabilities.

He expressed that meeting individuals at the camp who had become disabled due to accidents, illnesses, or polio was profoundly touching.

Approximately 1,200 individuals with disabilities registered for the camp, and all selected participants were expected to receive high-quality modular prosthetic limbs within a period of about two months.

The Director of Sansthan, Devendra Chaubisa, trustee Prabhakar Sansthan, Bhagwan Prasad and others participated in the camp.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick