Special measures to help zoo inmates beat the winter chill

Hyderabad: To protect the animals at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park from the dropping temperatures, zoo officials have implemented special winter arrangements for the inhabitants. They are also closely monitoring the health of the animals to ensure their well-being during this chilly season.

Compared to the other areas of the city, the temperature at the zoo is usually low considering the vast green cover in the park and close to the Mir Alam Tank. The caretakers have arranged heaters in night houses of Tiger Moat, Lion Moat, Primates, LaCONES, Summer House, Small Cat enclosure, Lion Safari Park and Tiger Safari Park to get warmth.

According to the zoo authorities, special measures have been made so that animals face the season without attracting any health problems. The measures include room heaters for all the animals, covering of night houses with green and gunny bags to avoid cold waves and to protect from pneumonia disease.

J Vasantha, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, who is monitoring the overall arrangements, instructed the officers concerned to keep constant vigil on the health of the wild animals.

Authorities made arrangements for protection of the bird night houses, which were covered by 75 per cent roof level with green shade net or gunny roll to protect from cold waves. Birds' night houses are also provided with nest boxes with insulated material in its Macaws and Cockatoos.

Additionally, the heaters were arranged in the night houses of big cats, small cats enclosures, the primate's enclosure, bears enclosure and covered with gunny roll to protect from cold waves.

The curator said that the night houses of small monkeys like Squirrel Monkey, Marmoset and Giant Squirrel are provided with small wooden boxes, along with dry paddy straw and the enclosure is partially covered with gunny roll to avoid cold waves in the night time. “Night houses of Reptile House are provided with dry leaves, 100 watts clear bulbs, small clay pots and dens to protect themselves from cold winds,” said a curator.

Moreover, the outsides of Mouse Deer Animal House in Breeding Centre is covered with green shade net and also provided dry paddy straw, wooden hides and gampas in each animal's night house to protect from winter waves.

For nocturnal animal houses, air conditioning has been stopped for a period of three months from November till mid-February. All the night houses of carnivores are provided with wooden planks to avoid cramps in the foot region.

“Neem leaves are burnt in Elephant Moat and in Giraffe Night Houses to protect from mosquitoes and winter waves. Partial closure with gunny roll at roof level is covered in the Vulture Enclosure and Quarantine ward to avoid winter breezes,” said Vasantha.

“Gampas and matkas have also been provided in the Macaws area and the New Aviary area to protect the birds from winter breezes, along with insulating material for egg laying and nesting. The night houses of the zebra enclosure have been covered with gunny rolls, and the enclosure itself is lined with soft insulated material to prevent injuries to the zebras.”

Vasantha said, “In addition to all these arrangements, animals will be provided with B-Complex and Calcium supplements to help them cope with winter stress. They are also getting a healthy dose of seasonal fruits and vegetables.”