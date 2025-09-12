Live
- Priya Prakash Varrier sets social media ablaze in B&W
- Sneha Ullal sparks buzz with bold photoshoot
- Malaika Arora redefines glamour at 50+
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 to Get Major Price Cut, Available at ₹51,999
- HAL to step up light fighter jet production as GE starts delivering engines
- KL Deemed to be University Achieves 26th Rank in NIRF 2025
- Specta Quartz Expands in Telangana, Unveils India’s First Pastel Quartz Collection at Design Democracy 2025
- IPEMA to Host 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad
- Jayaram Garidepally Wins ‘Hero in Entrepreneurship’ at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
- Continental Hospitals Marks Onam with Joyful Festivities
Specta Quartz Expands in Telangana, Unveils India’s First Pastel Quartz Collection at Design Democracy 2025
Highlights
Hyderabad-based luxury quartz brand Specta, part of ARL Group, is accelerating its Telangana growth, expecting the state to contribute 8–10% of...
Hyderabad-based luxury quartz brand Specta, part of ARL Group, is accelerating its Telangana growth, expecting the state to contribute 8–10% of revenue in the next year. At Design Democracy 2025, Specta launched Pastel Poise—India’s first pastel quartz collection featuring four elegant shades tailored for modern Indian interiors.
With Hyderabad emerging as the country’s third-largest luxury real estate market, the city is central to Specta’s INR 200 crore vision. Founder Ankit Jain emphasized the brand’s focus on immersive experiences, strong distribution, and cultural campaigns, including Hyderabad’s edition of Recipes Cast in Stone and a flagship Pickleball tournament.
Next Story