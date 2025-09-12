  • Menu
Specta Quartz Expands in Telangana, Unveils India’s First Pastel Quartz Collection at Design Democracy 2025

Hyderabad-based luxury quartz brand Specta, part of ARL Group, is accelerating its Telangana growth, expecting the state to contribute 8–10% of revenue in the next year. At Design Democracy 2025, Specta launched Pastel Poise—India’s first pastel quartz collection featuring four elegant shades tailored for modern Indian interiors.

With Hyderabad emerging as the country’s third-largest luxury real estate market, the city is central to Specta’s INR 200 crore vision. Founder Ankit Jain emphasized the brand’s focus on immersive experiences, strong distribution, and cultural campaigns, including Hyderabad’s edition of Recipes Cast in Stone and a flagship Pickleball tournament.

