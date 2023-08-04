Speeding car creates chaos at Banjara Hills Rd no 2, 1 hurt

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among Banjara Hills residents after a rashly driven car created ruckus after its driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit two motorcycles and a car at Banjara Hills road no. 12 on Thursday midnight.



It is learnt that one person suffered grievous injuries and three vehicles were damaged in the incident. The car driver fled the scene after the incident.

The Banjara Hills police are investigating. They are examining the footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings to identify and arrest him.