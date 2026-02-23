Speeding Ferrari causes chaos in Jubilee Hills, leaving three people injured

Hyderabad: Three people were injured when a speeding Ferrari ran amok in Jubilee Hills on Sunday. The accident occurred on Road Number 45, situated near the residence of popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The luxury car rammed into an electric pole, triggering a series of collisions involving three other vehicles and causing significant traffic disruption in the area.

The injured individuals were immediately transported to a hospital for medical treatment, where their conditions are reported to be stable. Upon receiving information, Jubilee Hills police rushed to the scene to divert traffic and clear the subsequent congestion.

A case has been registered and an investigation launched. Police identified the driver as Kranthi Reddy, who was travelling from Jubilee Hills to Kondapur to attend a wedding ceremony. According to a senior police officer, the driver claimed the accident was caused by a brake failure.

Authorities are now coordinating with the Motor Vehicle Inspector to assess the actual cause and determine if mechanical issues involving the steering system were present.

Preliminary findings suggest the Ferrari encountered a sudden mechanical malfunction, leading to a total loss of control. Two additional cars sustained damage in the crash alongside the Ferrari. Further technical inspections are currently underway to confirm these claims.