Spiritual garden inaugurated at IRIFM

Hyderabad: Director General, Indian Railway Institute of Financial Management (IRIFM) Aparna Garg, and Neeraj Agrawal, Additional General Manager, SCR inaugurated the Spiritual Garden at IRIFM, Moula Ali.

Officials highlighted two key features of this specially designed space: constellation-based (Nakshatra) trees and a walking path representing the Five Elements (Pancha Tatva). It is aptly titled “Ashvini Upvan” as Ashvini is the first star in the first constellation of the zodiac belt. The mini-forest has trees like cluster fig, pipal, asoka, arjun, neem and others.

This is a place for rejuvenating body and mind amidst nature. The five fundamental elements of the Universe i.e. earth, water, fire, air and sky have been integrated in a circular path in the form of wood, water, pebbles, grass and sand, which is supposed to give therapeutic benefits if walked upon barefoot. Director General, IRIFM explained the concept and importance of this connect with nature and mother earth. Indian tradition associates specific trees with 27 Nakshatras. Each tree has its unique significance. It is believed that when such astral trees are grown, it infuses the atmosphere with positive healing energy.