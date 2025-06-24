  • Menu
Spoiled Milk Complaint at Kukatpally Ratnadeep Super Market | Police Investigation Initiated

A Kukatpally resident reported spoiled Heritage Toned Milk purchased from Ratnadeep Super Market.

A man reported to the police that the milk he purchased from a supermarket in Kukatpally was spoiled, as reported by Telangana Today. He said in his complaint on Monday that he bought two packets of Heritage Toned Milk from Ratnadeep Super Market inside the Marina Skies community on Sunday.

He opened one packet that same day and found it to be fine. However, when he opened the second packet on Monday to prepare tea, he detected a bad smell. They poured the milk into two small bowls and heated it, but both batches turned out spoiled.

He claimed this happened because of carelessness either at the supermarket or during delivery. He warned that using the milk without noticing the smell could have caused serious health problems for his family.

He described the situation as a careless and reckless act by those involved, including the store staff and the suppliers. He demanded legal action against the store manager, distribution employees, and others accountable at Ratnadeep Super Market.

After receiving the complaint, Kukatpally police have registered a case and started an investigation.

