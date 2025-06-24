Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Spoiled Milk Complaint at Kukatpally Ratnadeep Super Market | Police Investigation Initiated
A Kukatpally resident reported spoiled Heritage Toned Milk purchased from Ratnadeep Super Market.
A man reported to the police that the milk he purchased from a supermarket in Kukatpally was spoiled, as reported by Telangana Today. He said in his complaint on Monday that he bought two packets of Heritage Toned Milk from Ratnadeep Super Market inside the Marina Skies community on Sunday.
He opened one packet that same day and found it to be fine. However, when he opened the second packet on Monday to prepare tea, he detected a bad smell. They poured the milk into two small bowls and heated it, but both batches turned out spoiled.
He claimed this happened because of carelessness either at the supermarket or during delivery. He warned that using the milk without noticing the smell could have caused serious health problems for his family.
He described the situation as a careless and reckless act by those involved, including the store staff and the suppliers. He demanded legal action against the store manager, distribution employees, and others accountable at Ratnadeep Super Market.
After receiving the complaint, Kukatpally police have registered a case and started an investigation.