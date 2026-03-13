Sports arena coming up under Bairamalguda flyover

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) is developing a modern Sports Arena under the Bairamalguda flyover on Sagar Ring Road in Circle-13 of LB Nagar zone to encourage sports among youth and children in the city.

The project was taken up in view of the shortage of playgrounds and sports facilities in urban areas. The civic body identified the available land beneath the flyover and initiated the development of sports infrastructure to promote interest in sports and provide training opportunities for young people in line with the state government’s sports development vision.