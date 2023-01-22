Spouse transfers: Teachers along with kin stage huge protest

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Director State of School Education (DSSE) as teachers along with children staged protest demanding implementation of spouse' transfers at the district level here on Saturday.

The scene turned ugly when police used force to bundle the protesting male and female teachers along with their children into the waiting vans. The protesting teachers urged the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to listen to their pleas.

Meanwhile, expressing their anguish the teachers said that they have been waiting for the implementation of spouse transfers, which was also promised by none other than Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. However, the Chief Minister did not fulfill the promise of spouse transfers at district levels for the past 13 months.

On the contrary, the Education department officials reportedly decided to allow spouse transfers only in the case of 615 teachers, as against 2,100 in 13 districts. Besides, allowing only a small number of school assistants and leaving the applications of spouse transfers in the case of SGT, Pandit, PET and other teachers remain unresolved.

The teachers pointed out that a file relating to 1,656 teachers seeking spouse transfers in 13 districts was prepared. However, it was unfortunate that the officials reportedly decided to allow spouse transfers only in the case of 615 teachers.

They pointed out that the decision allows only 30 per cent of spouse teachers to get the transfers, as against other cadre teachers.

For example, in Sangareddy district only three teachers under the SGT cadre have applied for spouse transfers. The district has 362 SGT vacancies. Similarly, in Suryapet, 28 SGTs applied under spouse transfers and there were 252 SGT vacancies in the district. Likewise, in Khammam 40 applied for 341 vacancies. That apart, due to the implementation of promotions would create hundreds of vacancies.

On the other hand, the department can clear all the applications. But, earlier, spouse transfers were implemented only in 19 districts and imposed a ban in 13 districts.

During the protest, the police reportedly arrested about 236-male and 252-female and 25 children. They were lodged in Abids, Nampally, Chikkadapally, Gandhinagar, Musheerabad, Begambazaar and Narayanaguda police stations.