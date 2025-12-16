Sravani Hospitals launches ‘Gift of Health–Surgical Mission 2025’ with 150 free surgeries

Hyderabad: Sravani Hospitals has launched its compassionate initiative, ‘Gift of Health – Surgical Mission 2025,’ offering 150 free surgeries to patients unable to afford essential treatment. The inauguration, held at the hospital premises, marks a step toward making quality surgical care accessible to all, restoring health, dignity, and hope. Sravani Chettupalli, Founder & CEO, emphasised that no patient should delay or forgo a life-changing surgery due to financial constraints. “This mission is our commitment to provide not just free surgeries but care, dignity and renewed hope. Compassion must guide healthcare,” she said.

The event was attended by Dr BSV Raju, renowned neurosurgeon and spine surgeon, as chief guest, who highlighted the need for collective responsibility in ensuring timely healthcare for those facing economic challenges.

Doctors, hospital staff, local residents and well-wishers participated in the launch, reflecting the hospital’s belief that meaningful healthcare is built on empathy and community support.

The Surgical Mission will continue over the coming weeks, with patients evaluated carefully for appropriate intervention. With this initiative, Sravani Hospitals aims to make December a month of healing and hope, strengthening its reputation as a trusted multi-specialty healthcare institution committed to care beyond cost.