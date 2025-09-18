  • Menu
Sreeram Nagar Park Revamped in Khairatabad Zone by GHMC

GHMC has redeveloped Sreeram Nagar Park in Ahmed Nagar, Khairatabad Zone. The park now features landscaping, children’s play areas, greenery, and new amenities for citizens.

GHMC has developed Sreeram Nagar Park in Ahmed Nagar (Khairatabad Zone) into a fresh green space for citizens.

The park now has landscaping with mounds, benches, topiary plants, and colorful wall paintings. It also includes play items for children, walking paths, hedges, shrubs, and tall plants.

For safety and comfort, facilities like a watchman room, security room, new electric poles, and a borewell have been added.

This makeover aims to give people a better place to relax and enjoy nature.

