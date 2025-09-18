Live
- Tier-1 vs Tier-2 Love: How geography shapes our views on cheating
- IIT Kharagpur to teach BS courses in AI and Data Science in Bengali
- Today is Global Company Culture Day: The power of workplace culture in boosting productivity and happiness
- Omega-3 fatty acid-rich diet will boost eye health in children: Study
- An ‘integrity pact’ can effectively address India’s offer dropout problem
- BMW accident: Court extends judicial custody of accused woman
- 40th Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar to feature 90 stalls of artisans
- Saatvik Green Energy IPO 2025 – Don’t Miss Price, Dates & Lot Details
- LG inaugurates fourth Aarambh Library in Rohini
- 5 drug peddlers held; heroin worth Rs 6.25 crore seized
Sreeram Nagar Park Revamped in Khairatabad Zone by GHMC
Highlights
GHMC has redeveloped Sreeram Nagar Park in Ahmed Nagar, Khairatabad Zone. The park now features landscaping, children’s play areas, greenery, and new amenities for citizens.
GHMC has developed Sreeram Nagar Park in Ahmed Nagar (Khairatabad Zone) into a fresh green space for citizens.
The park now has landscaping with mounds, benches, topiary plants, and colorful wall paintings. It also includes play items for children, walking paths, hedges, shrubs, and tall plants.
For safety and comfort, facilities like a watchman room, security room, new electric poles, and a borewell have been added.
This makeover aims to give people a better place to relax and enjoy nature.
Next Story