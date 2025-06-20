Sri Chaitanya felicitates top rankers of IIT-JEE, NEET

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions once again securing All India No. 1 Ranks in national-level competitive examinations like IIT-JEE (Main & Advanced) and NEET 2025, the grand “AIRAVAT Champions Celebrations” were conducted with pomp and enthusiasm on Thursday.

The event was held at Shilpakala Vedika in the presence of a massive gathering of Sri Chaitanya toppers, students, and faculty members from across the country. “AIRAVAT” served as a platform to honor academic excellence and to celebrate the achievements of meritorious students.

World Chess Champion Gukesh D and actor Adivi Sesh graced the occasion as chief guests. Sri Chaitanya Directors Sridhar Yalamanchili, Sushma Boppana and Seema Boppana participated in the event as Guests of Honour and felicitated national-level toppers.

Gukesh D said, “Just like in chess, success in competitive exams like JEE & NEET requires strategic thinking, discipline and mental resilience. Through this association, I am committed to inspiring students not only in academics but also in developing lifelong skills for success.”

Adivi Sesh said, “My heartfelt congratulations to every Sri Chaitanya student who topped the IIT-JEE and NEET exams in 2025. Behind these extraordinary achievements lies a strong foundation of planning and dedication. Sri Chaitanya has truly emerged as a pioneering institution, consistently producing talented individuals for engineering and medical fields at national and international levels.”