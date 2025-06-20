  • Menu
Sri Gouri Priya unveils haraa gold & diamonds, Jubilee Hills’ new jewel

Actress Sri Gouri Priya inaugurated Haraa Gold & Diamonds, a premium jewellery showroom beside Peddamma Thalli Temple, Jubilee Hills. Celebrated for...

Actress Sri Gouri Priya inaugurated Haraa Gold & Diamonds, a premium jewellery showroom beside Peddamma Thalli Temple, Jubilee Hills. Celebrated for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance, Haraa aims to redefine luxury jewellery shopping. Founder Shanila Reddy highlighted the brand’s commitment to purity, trust, and beauty.

The showroom dazzles with grand opening offers from June 16–18, including ₹600 off per gram on 22Kt gold, diamonds at ₹46,999 per carat, and zero making charges on Polki jewellery. With its stunning collections and irresistible deals, Haraa Gold & Diamonds is set to become a trusted name in fine jewellery.

