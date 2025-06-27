Sri Mahalaxmi Jewellers unveils grand flagship store with 5-day bridal jewellery extravaganza

Live
Highlights
Sri Mahalaxmi Jewellers & Diamonds launched its opulent new flagship store at Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills, redefining bridal jewellery shopping. The palatial showroom showcases exquisite collections of Nakshi, Victorian, Kundan, and diamond sets, crafted with BIS Hallmarked gold and double-certified diamonds.
Celebrating the launch, a 5-day Bridal Jewellery Exhibition from June 26–30 offers personalized styling, exclusive offers, and influencer appearances by Hasini Yellareddy and others. With heritage and elegance at its core, the store promises an immersive experience for jewellery lovers and brides-to-be alike.
