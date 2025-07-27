  • Menu
Sri Radha Krishna Silk palace Launches 3rd Store in Kukatpally

Hyderabad, July 2025: Renowned for its heritage and elegance since 1982, Sri Radha Krishna Silk palace has Launched their 3rd store in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. The launch event was hosted by Duo Soiree, witnessed a dazzling turnout of city socialites and Page 3 personalities, who added glamour to the occasion, draped in exquisite traditional sarees.

Sri Radha Krishna Silks is celebrated for its dedication to handloom artistry and timeless designs. With a legacy rooted in tradition and trust, the brand has long been a destination for premium ethnic wear. The new Kukatpally store continues this legacy, bringing a curated collection of India’s finest weaves to a new part of the city.

The collection features an array of timeless weaves such as Bandhej, Georgette, Kalamkari, Kora, Kota, Tussar, Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Gadwal, Ikkat, Pathani, and other classic silks — each saree reflecting exquisite craftsmanship and India’s rich textile heritage.

After the success of its Jubilee Hills store, the new Kukatpally outlet brings the same trusted mix of tradition and modern style, offering elegant sarees for women who value quality and heritage.

