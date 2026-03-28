Sri Rama Navami celebrations reflect unity, culture: Governor

Stating that Ramayana holds distinguished place in Indian culture, the Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday said that Lord Sri Ram was epitome of dharma and Goddess Sita was symbol of purity and he wanted people to draw inspiration from Lord Ram, who stands as the ideal son, husband and man in the Ramayana.

The Governor on Friday attended the Kalyanam Mahotsavam of Lord Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy at historical Sitharambagh Temple near Old Mallepally and also flagged off the Shobha Yatra taken up by the Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samithi on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami.

The Governor said, in the Indian culture, the festivals are not mere occasions to celebrate with happiness. They also resemble social unity. “Rama Navmi is a sacred and special festival.

“Maryada Purushottam is known as the ideal son, ideal husband, and ideal king. The avatar of Bhagwan Ram Chandra holds deep spiritual significance. While we are here today, the entire Ayodhya must be jubilant as Ram Lalla is now virajman,” said Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The Governor further said that the Ramanavami festival has become a special identity of the city. “This is just not a religious programme, but a cultural yagna that connects the Ram Bhakts and it is to promote the teachings of Lord Ram to the next generation.

“Sitarama Kalyanam teaches us the values of family and marriage. This is an emotional and devotional moment. Lord Ram is the epitome of dharma, while Maa Sita symbolises purity, tolerance, and self-respect. Their togetherness forms the foundation of the Sanatan tradition,” said the Governor, adding that Kalyanotsavam is not just a spiritual event but a resolve to lead our lives on the path of dharma. “This festival spreads happiness.”

Devotees feel that this is their own family festival. Shobha Yatra is a magnificent confluence of devotion, unity and culture. It is a glorious chapter of a spiritual tradition of Bhagyanagar. This is a spiritual campaign to spread the element of Ram to the masses, unity of Hindus, said the Governor, advising the youth to participate in this festival with unity.