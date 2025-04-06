Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra Commences Amid Devotional Fervour in Seetharambagh

Hyderabad: The streets of Seetharambagh echoed with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as the grand Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra commenced on Saturday. A massive gathering of devotees marked the start of the yatra, creating a spiritual and vibrant atmosphere in the area.

The religious procession began in Seetharambagh and is set to proceed towards the Koti Vyayama Shala. Devotees from across the city gathered in large numbers to witness and participate in the annual event, which celebrates the birth of Lord Rama.

Seetharambagh was filled with enthusiasm and devotion as participants carried religious flags, images of Lord Rama, and sang bhajans, while the area resounded with drumbeats and the collective voices of devotees chanting holy hymns.

Organisers ensured the yatra was conducted in an orderly manner, with volunteers guiding the crowd and maintaining security. The local administration also made necessary arrangements for traffic control and public convenience during the event.

The Shobha Yatra is not just a celebration of Lord Rama's legacy but also a testament to Hyderabad’s enduring spirit of faith and cultural unity.