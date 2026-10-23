Sridhar Babu calls for strong graduate voter enrolment

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu urged Congress leaders and workers to prioritise graduate voter enrolment ahead of the Hyderabad–Rangareddy–Mahbubnagar Graduates’ MLC elections, calling for a coordinated campaign to ensure that every eligible graduate is registered.

Addressing a preparatory meeting on Thursday, Sridhar Babu said the party should secure its highest margin from the erstwhile Rangareddy district. He called for a comprehensive booth-level plan and better coordination between senior and new leaders.

Exuding confidence in the Congress’s victory, he asked party leaders and workers to highlight the state government’s development and welfare initiatives, government job recruitment and skill development programmes among graduates.

He appealed to the cadre to counter the BRS and BJP’s criticism and alleged misinformation through public outreach and social media, while highlighting the opposition parties’ record before the electorate.

The minister called for special voter enrolment drives across villages, mandals, municipalities and municipal corporations. He directed party workers to reach out to eligible graduates and ensure that applications were completed accurately, with proper monitoring at the local level. He assured party leaders and workers that those who performed well in voter enrolment and election campaigning would receive due recognition within the party.