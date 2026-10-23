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Sridhar Babu calls for strong graduate voter enrolment

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Addressing a preparatory meeting on Thursday, Sridhar Babu said the party should secure its highest margin from the erstwhile Rangareddy district

Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu
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Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu

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Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu urged Congress leaders and workers to prioritise graduate voter enrolment ahead of the Hyderabad–Rangareddy–Mahbubnagar Graduates’ MLC elections, calling for a coordinated campaign to ensure that every eligible graduate is registered.

Addressing a preparatory meeting on Thursday, Sridhar Babu said the party should secure its highest margin from the erstwhile Rangareddy district. He called for a comprehensive booth-level plan and better coordination between senior and new leaders.

Exuding confidence in the Congress’s victory, he asked party leaders and workers to highlight the state government’s development and welfare initiatives, government job recruitment and skill development programmes among graduates.

He appealed to the cadre to counter the BRS and BJP’s criticism and alleged misinformation through public outreach and social media, while highlighting the opposition parties’ record before the electorate.

The minister called for special voter enrolment drives across villages, mandals, municipalities and municipal corporations. He directed party workers to reach out to eligible graduates and ensure that applications were completed accurately, with proper monitoring at the local level. He assured party leaders and workers that those who performed well in voter enrolment and election campaigning would receive due recognition within the party.

Patan Afzal Babu
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Patan Afzal Babu

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Patan Afzal Babu is an experienced journalist specializing in political and state Administration. With over 20 years of writing expertise, Afzal Babu contributes new content in the areas of politics and administration. Afzal has completed post-graduation from Hyderabad Central University (with a specialization in Journalism). Afzal Babu is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing political news and breaking news. With over 20 years of experience, Afzal honed skills in various genres, including major crime news. Afzal’s diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched writing with unique perspectives.

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Sridhar BabuMLC ElectionsCongress TelanganaGraduate Voter RegistrationTelangana PoliticsTelangana MLC Elections 2026
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