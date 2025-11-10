Sridhar Babu sure of Cong win in Jubilee Hills by poll

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Sunday said that the opposition parties would definitely face defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election and expressed confidence that the voters in the constituency would choose the Congress.

The Minister conducted an extensive campaign in support of the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in various colonies in the Somajiguda division of Jubilee Hills constituency on Sunday.

He held a special meeting with the associations of various apartments and gated communities. He explained to the voters about the steps taken by the previous Congress governments for the development of Hyderabad metropolis and the development projects undertaken by the present Congress government.

The Minister received suggestions on future actions to be taken for the development of the city and the resolution of local problems. He criticized the BRS for ruining the city during its nine-year rule. They said that they have built flyovers and underpasses in some areas and developed the entire city. But the real situation on the ground was different, and many colonies and slums within the Jubilee Hills constituency still lack full infrastructure facilities. He said that people were positive about the development and welfare schemes undertaken by the people's government in the last two years.

The Minister alleged that the BRS and the BJP were indulging in mudslinging politics to maintain their existence. He accused them of repeatedly spreading falsehoods against the Congress government and to gain advantage in this by-election.

The Minister said that the government was preparing elaborate plans under the guidance of experts to further improve the public transport system in the city. He reiterated that they would fulfill every promise made before the elections.

Sridhar Babu said that only the Congress candidate had the sincerity to solve the local problems. He said Naveen Yadav would work for the development of the constituency.

He appealed to the Jubilee Hills voters not to be fooled by the words of BRS and BJP leaders. He asked them to stand by this people's government which was moving forward with the agenda of welfare and development. Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and other Congress leaders were present.