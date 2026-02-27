Sridhar Peddireddy Honored with Prestigious ‘International Peace Conclave’ Award at United Nations Headquarters

Hyderabad: Sridhar Peddireddy, Founder and CEO of one of India’s fastest-growing healthcare networks, Renova Group of Hospitals, has been awarded the prestigious ‘International Peace Conclave Award’ by the United Nations Global Peace Council at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The award recognizes exceptional leaders across sectors whose work extends beyond business success to create meaningful and measurable social impact. The Council periodically identifies individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary contributions in their respective fields and honors them at the United Nations Headquarters.

Mr. Peddireddy was selected for his transformative efforts in expanding quality oncology care to underserved regions and smaller towns across India, significantly improving access to life-saving cancer treatment. His vision has consistently focused on bridging healthcare disparities by bringing advanced medical infrastructure closer to communities that previously lacked specialized care.

Sridhar Peddireddy Key Milestones in Cancer Care:

* Under his leadership, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute grew from a 100-bed facility to a 600-bed comprehensive cancer center, allowing Telangana patients to receive world-class treatment locally without traveling to metropolitan cities like Mumbai or Chennai.

* Through Omega Hospitals, he played a pivotal role in establishing cancer centers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Kurnool, Guntur, Warangal, Karimnagar, Bheemavaram, and Dehradun.

Renova Expansion:

Renova Group of Hospitals is transforming healthcare by making oncology services more accessible to underserved communities. By combining advanced medical technology with compassionate patient care, Renova is bridging the gap between metropolitan hospitals and Tier-2 cities. The network has expanded oncology services to previously overlooked areas of Hyderabad, as well as smaller towns such as Warangal, Jaipur, and other emerging cities—offering comprehensive diagnostics, chemotherapy, radiation, and surgical treatments under one roof. Looking ahead, Renova plans to establish state-of-the-art cancer centers in Khammam, Alwar, and Prayagraj, further extending high-quality care to those who need it most.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Peddireddy expressed his gratitude... This recognition at the United Nations Headquarters is not just a personal honor but a tribute to our dedicated medical teams who work tirelessly to make quality cancer care accessible to all. Our mission has always been to ensure patients do not have to travel far from home to receive world-class treatment. Establishing sustainable healthcare infrastructure in smaller towns is both our responsibility and commitment toward building a healthier India.

The International Peace Conclave Award highlights Mr. Peddireddy’s commitment to combining clinical excellence with social responsibility, setting a new benchmark for healthcare leadership in India.

With a clear vision for the future, Renova Group of Hospitals continues to expand its footprint nationwide, delivering affordable, accessible, and advanced healthcare services to communities across India.