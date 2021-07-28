Srinivas Goud presents rare birthday gift to KTR

Begumpet: Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday presented a rare gift of Panchaloha cradle to TRS working president KTR to mark his birthday.

Along with his two daughters, Srihitha (chairperson of Sri Shantha Narayana Goud Charitable Trust) and Sriharsha, Goud called on KTR at Pragathi Bhavan here. They presented the cradle comprising photos of KCR and his wife Shobha.

Goud said that the gift is to mark KTR's birthday on July 24 and that it was prepared in three months by two noted sculptors.

He said, "On KTR's birthday we participated in Mukkoti Vriksharchana—green drive in Mahbubnagar and also in several other programmes like blood donation and distribution of tricycles to physically challenged."