St. Peter's Engineering College Annual Day Celebrations: A Grand Success! 🎉

St. Peter's Engineering College, Hyderabad, celebrated its annual day with grandeur and enthusiasm on 13,14 th of March .The event was a testament to the students' creativity, talent, and teamwork.

The day began with a cultural extravaganza, featuring music, dance, and drama performances by students. The highlight of the event was the technical showcase, where students presented innovative projects and ideas.

Chief Guest T.V Reddy chairman inaugurated the celebrations and praised the students' efforts. The college honored outstanding students with awards for their academic and extracurricular achievements.

The event concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony and a fun-filled evening with friends and faculty.