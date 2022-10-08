On 8 October 2022, St Peters Engineering College observed its 12th Graduation Day. On this occasion around 300 graduates from all the departments were presented with their degrees, academic and placement toppers were also felicitated. To grace the occasion the Guest of Honour was Mr Rajesh Raju, founder and CEO of Achala IT solutions, and Chief Guest, Prof. N. Ramana Rao, director NIT Warangal. In his address, Mr Rajesh Raju shared his practical life experience with students, he further added how to maintain balance between your passion and dream. Chief Guest, Prof. N. Ramana Rao enlightened the audience with the key skills of success. He further added how passion can help in career building. He said that one should always pursue his goal even in the adversity. Chairman Shri T.Bala Reddy spoke on the occasion that opportunity should be provided in the present technological era and success should reach from the level of doing jobs to the level of creating wealth. Secretary Mr. T.V Reddy also emphasized the students, that if you want to do anything as a former college student, you should impart your knowledge to the students here at whatever level you wish.





On this occasion Chairman Sri T. Bala Reddy, Secretary and Correspondent Sri T V Reddy, Academic Director Srimati. T. Saroja Reddy, Director Mr Anurag Reddy, Governing body Member Dr. A. Chinnapa Reddy, Society member Shri. T Sridevi, Principal Prof. K Shri Latha, Deans, HODs, Faculty members and parents were also present.