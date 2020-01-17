Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Staff crunch at Mettuguda Urban Primary Health Centre

Staff crunch at Mettuguda Urban Primary Health Centre
Highlights

Locals visiting the Urban Primary Health Centre in Mettuguda are forced to go to private clinics. Hundreds of out-patients visit the UPHC on a daily...

Mettuguda: Locals visiting the Urban Primary Health Centre in Mettuguda are forced to go to private clinics. Hundreds of out-patients visit the UPHC on a daily basis.

There is one doctor who works in the UPHC from 9 am to 4 pm and another doctor who works in the evening timings as a part-time doctor. The UPHC has a 1 supervisor, 2 para-medical staff and out of 4 Multipurpose Health Assistant (MHA) staff, only two staffs are available.

Speaking to The Hans India, Satyavathi, a nurse at UPHC, Mettuguda said, "On an average earlier close to 60 outpatients were being treated in a day but now a total of 100 or sometimes even more number of out-patients are treated on a regular day. The patients come for general treatments like fever, cold, and cough. It has become difficult for the doctors to take care of all the patients in a day."

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top