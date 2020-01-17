Staff crunch at Mettuguda Urban Primary Health Centre

Mettuguda: Locals visiting the Urban Primary Health Centre in Mettuguda are forced to go to private clinics. Hundreds of out-patients visit the UPHC on a daily basis.

There is one doctor who works in the UPHC from 9 am to 4 pm and another doctor who works in the evening timings as a part-time doctor. The UPHC has a 1 supervisor, 2 para-medical staff and out of 4 Multipurpose Health Assistant (MHA) staff, only two staffs are available.

Speaking to The Hans India, Satyavathi, a nurse at UPHC, Mettuguda said, "On an average earlier close to 60 outpatients were being treated in a day but now a total of 100 or sometimes even more number of out-patients are treated on a regular day. The patients come for general treatments like fever, cold, and cough. It has become difficult for the doctors to take care of all the patients in a day."