Staff feted on I-Day at Nehru Zoo Park

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Director (FAC) and Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, hoisted the national flag at the Nehru Zoological Park.

As a part of the Go Green initiative, four new EV two-wheeler bikes were flagged off on Thursday for internal movement inside the zoo. These vehicles were allotted to the field officers.

On this occasion, appreciation certificates were awarded to the outstanding employees who rendered extraordinary service in their respective sections. Dr Sunil congratulated all the award winners for their contributions to the zoo's development. He also highlighted that Nehru Zoological Park is renowned for the conservation and breeding of endangered indigenous and exotic species, noting that many wild animals are exchanged with other zoos for the change in bloodline and others. New initiatives like mobile apps (ticketing), zoo website, solar fencing, and solar cameras have been launched and erected at different locations.