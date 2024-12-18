Stampede episode: Hyd Police slap notice on Sandhya theatre

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued a show-cause notice to Sandhya Theatre in the stampede case. The notice demands an explanation as to why the theatre’s license should not be revoked. The CP directed the theatre management to submit an explanation within 10 days.

The stampede occurred during the premiere show of ‘Pushpa-2’ when actor Allu Arjun arrived for the film screening. His fans became uncontrollable, leading to a stampede. As a result, a 35-year-old woman died and her son was hospitalised.

The notice was issued to Renuka Devi of Sandhya 70 mm. A copy of the notice was pasted at the theatre. The police cited lapses that led to the stampede on the night of December 4, during the premiere of Pushpa 2.

“The infrastructure of the theatre was not satisfactory; the lower balcony entry grill gate was not manned properly to withstand public flow and got damaged due to overcrowding. The management of the theatre failed to inform the local police about the arrival of the actor. They also did not plan any entry, exit, or seating for the film's lead actors despite knowing that they will attract huge public attention,” the notice said.

The notice states that the Hyderabad Commissioner has directed Renuka Devi, the licensee of Sandhya 70MM, to explain why the cinematograph license granted under form B should not be cancelled for the alleged lapses that led to the woman’s death. The explanation should be submitted within 10 days, failing which it would be construed that the management has no explanation to offer, and orders will be passed without further notice.