Star Hospitals launches dedicated clinic to treat heart diseases

Hyderabad: With India witnessing a quiet explosion in heart failure cases—many striking working-age adults—Star Hospitals has launched the Star Heart Failure Clinic in Hyderabad, an initiative poised to tackle this growing crisis. The clinic aims to serve not only Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but patients across India, combining world-class care with the urgency of a public health mission.

Over the past five years, heart disease treatment claims have nearly doubled, and sudden cardiac deaths in the region have surged dramatically. In Telangana alone, 282 deaths were recorded in 2022—most among men in their 30s to 50s. Hyderabad’s rising burden of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and stress has made it the epicenter of India’s cardiovascular risk and the ideal launchpad for a clinic designed to prevent deaths, improve quality of life, and reduce re-hospitalizations among heart failure patients.

With an estimated 8–10 million Indians currently living with heart failure and up to 1.8 million new cases each year, the need for specialized, integrated care is critical.

The Star Heart Failure Clinic will provide – comprehensive diagnostics and risk stratification; Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy (GDMT) with proven survival benefits; daycare infusion, cardiac rehab, and lifestyle support; evaluation for advanced therapy such as Heart Transplant & LVAD – Left Ventricular Assist Devices; long-term follow-up to prevent relapses and hospitalizations. Most importantly, the clinic aims to bridge a massive care gap—national data shows that only 25–47% of Indian patients currently receive guideline-recommended heart failure therapies, despite their ability to reduce mortality by up to 60%.

During the clinic’s launch, heart transplant survivors and chronic heart failure patients shared emotional stories of survival and resilience, underscoring the life-changing impact of timely, structured care.