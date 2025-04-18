Live
Star-Studded Teach For Change Fundraiser Champions Education in Hyderabad
The Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser 2025, held at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, blended glamour and purpose, spotlighting the importance of education in India’s government schools.
Headlined by Rhea Chakraborty, the event showcased a fashion collection by Swathi Veldandi, with 42 prominent celebrities walking the ramp. Key government leaders, including Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Konda Surekha, supported the cause. Lakshmi Manchu, founder of Teach For Change, emphasised the event’s role in igniting educational equity, with all proceeds directed toward enhancing literacy, life skills, and teacher training in underprivileged schools across the nation.
